Princess Anne surprises in blue at Royal Ascot - and wait 'til you see her statement jacket

The annual Royal Ascot horseracing event is the fashion highlight of the year for many of the royal family, and Princess Anne did not disappoint when she stepped out in blue for her 2021 Ascot debut.

Opting for a regal blue ensemble, the Queen's daughter stunned in a linen shift dress and matching floral blazer. The royal teamed her dress with a sophisticated scarf, draped over her right shoulder as she made her entrance.

The 70-year-old royal channelled her mother with an elegant two-string pearl necklace and delicate drop earrings.

No royal outfit would be complete without a statement brooch, and the Princess Royal chose the perfect gold horse accessory for the occasion. Anne has not only had a successful equestrian career, but was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

The royal aptly accessoried with a golden horse brooch

Anne, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, appears to have owned the brooch since the 1980s and has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.

Completing her look with a fascinator, Anne fashioned a dramatic blue hat with a decorative peacock-esque feature, which she wore on top of her classic chignon hairstyle, looking exquisite for the first day of the races.

Princess Anne opted for flats over heels for the first day of the races

The Princess Royal's sister-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles also opted for blue, wearing a chic striped pastel dress, matching face mask and elegant blue fascinator.

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big fashion faux pas and hats or fascinators are a must. No one does Ascot style better than the royal family, however, who are used to adhering to similar fashion on a daily basis.

