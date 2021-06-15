Princess Anne enjoys glamorous night out in London with Sir Timothy Laurence The couple have been married for almost 29 years

The Princess Royal enjoyed a glamorous night out with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on Monday.

Princess Anne, 70, was pictured by MailOnline leaving Fortnum and Mason in London after attending a dinner for conservation charity, the Woodland Trust.

The Queen's only daughter donned a red floral wrap dress with black bow detail court shoes. Her hair was styled in her signature updo and she accessorised with a string of pearls and matching earrings.

READ: Peter and Autumn Phillips share joint statement after divorce settlement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip dotes on young Princess Anne in sweet unearthed clip

Sir Tim, 66, wore a tux to accompany his wife to the dinner, and both wore face masks as they exited the department store.

The couple have been married since 12 December 1992. Sir Tim is Anne's second husband after her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she shares two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Anne's outing came just hours after her son Peter and his estranged wife, Autumn, released a joint statement about their divorce settlement.

MORE: Why Princess Anne's royal title is very rare

MORE: Mike Tindall shares 'happy' personal news ahead of daughter's birthday

Princess Anne and Sir Tim on their wedding day in December 1992

It read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

"Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

"Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

The couple announced their separation in February last year but had been living apart since late 2019.

The Princess Royal's only son is the first of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren to divorce.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.