Duchess Camilla steps out in an eye-catching statement dress

The Duchess of Cornwall had a very busy morning on Tuesday! Her first port of call was Griffin Primary School, where the royal officially opened the new library space.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla's touching birthday message to Prince William revealed

Camilla looked incredible, wearing a navy blue, feather-print dress by Fiona Clare. The royal wore her hair in a bouffant blonde style and minimal makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla opens a library at a primary school in St James's Park

Later, the Duchess launched the Story Trail at a picnic with school pupils, alongside the elephant sculptures recently installed in St James Park.

Camilla looked amazing in her Fiona Clare printed dress

We last saw Camilla last week at Royal Ascot and she looked gorgeous in her formal wear. During day two of the big event, the royal rocked a champagne chiffon dress by Fiona Clare.and paired the fabulous frock with a matching face mask, and finished off her outfit with a cream and gold hat by one of her favourite milliners, Philip Treacy.

MORE: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Duchess Camilla step out for day one of Royal Ascot - best photos

The 73-year-old finished off her ensemble with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings. Her hat was the star of the show, making a strong fashion statement with stunning gold ribboning. During her visit to the school, the Duchess read a picture book to a class of Year 2 pupils, and heard a song, specially written by the Head Teacher to celebrate reading and books.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

Afterwards, Camilla presented three of her favourite children's books -The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy; Swallows and Amazons by Arthur Ransome; and The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame - to the school library.

READ: The Queen, Camilla and Kate reunited in Cornwall for G7 summit – all the photos

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two launched an Instagram page, The Reading Room, through a special conversation with Charlie Mackesy (author of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse). The @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom Instagram page offers new seasons of HRH’s book recommendations, as well as exclusive insight from the authors themselves in a community space for book lovers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.