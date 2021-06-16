Princess Anne makes a statement in silky jacquard dress at Royal Ascot The Princess Royal looked chic in green

Princess Anne delighted royal fans when she put in another appearance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. The Princess Royal looked elegant in a green jacquard dress and a statement headpiece as she arrived at the Berkshire racecourse.

DISCOVER: 16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and more

The 70-year-old royal's smart dress fell to just below the knee as per the strict Ascot dress code, and boasted button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves.

Princess Anne kept her accessories simple, donning cream court heels and a chic matching bag, setting the look off with a pair of white gloves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne pays tribute to late father Prince Philip

The Queen's daughter opted for a gold leaf brooch and donned a smart cream hat with intricate lace detailing. She also spotted a pin showing her allegiance to the Jockey Club, of which she is a member.

READ MORE: Royals who married more than once: From Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

RELATED: Royals' unusual fruit-eating habits: Princess Anne, the Queen & more bananas tales

Anne has not only had a successful equestrian career, but was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Princess Anne looked elegant in a green jaquard dress

The previous day, Princess Anne sported an equally eye-catching ensemble to attend the races. She donned a smart navy dress paired with an embroidered boxy jacket and matching hat. Impeccable!

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big fashion faux pas and hats or fascinators are a must.

No one does Ascot style better than the royal family, however, who are used to adhering to similar fashion on a daily basis.

The royal opted for a Jockey Club brooch

The racing event runs from 15 to 19 June this year and has seen the likes of the Countess of Wessex and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend thus far.

MORE: Why Princess Anne's royal title is very rare

Zara Tindall also put in an appearance alongside husband Mike Tindall, marking one of their first official outings since she welcomed her son Lucas in March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.