Duchess Camilla's secret designer wardrobe we bet you missed

The Duchess of Cornwall is a secret designer label lover. You heard it here first! The wife of Prince Charles is often seen wearing lovely floral dresses and pretty co-ords, but she really does have an impressive fleet of the most exclusive accessories around. We wonder if you've noticed?

We'll start with Chanel. The mother of two regularly rocks a pair of cream Chanel heeled pumps with a distinctive black toe cap. Camilla has worn the style regularly since 2005, and also has a beautiful quilted bag from the luxury French brand. The timeless design features a flap opening with gold hardware and it's classic style will absolutely retain its value over the years.

The sentimental reason why the Duchess may enjoy Chanel accessories, is that the brand's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. How cute is that?

Next up, we have Camilla's Bottega Veneta bag. Last year, the royal carried the gorgeous woven leather piece in a classic neutral colour, and the arm candy was part of the brand's cult intrecciato range.

Camilla's 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', is worth £2220.40 and has already sold out - wow! The power of the blonde royal, right?

And lastly, we have her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery. The 73-year-old has been rocking the exclusive brand for many years now and owns a wide range of their jewels, from earrings, necklaces, to bracelets and brooches.

Like many bloggers from Victoria at In the Frow to Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague, she prefers the Alhambra range that encompases lucky, clover style motifs. Light yet bold, and super pretty, Camilla is rarely without her set and even wore a pair of dangly earrings by the exclusive jewellers to the Bond Premiere last month.

