Duchess Camilla matches outfits with Prince Charles for patriotic visit

On Tuesday, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall had a special royal engagement. The royal couple met the Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen City, Barney Crockett as they officially opened Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Camilla, 73, looked as lovely as ever, wearing a grey tartan outfit that consited of a skirt, white shirt and waistcoat, complete with a tartan shawl. She wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and her makeup was subtle, fresh and glowing. Charles decided to wear tartan too, in form of a striking kilt.

During their visit, the Prince and the Duchess toured the gallery, meeting with staff and members of the team who delivered the redevelopment of the Art Gallery between 2015 and 2019.

On Monday, it was announced that Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will enjoy a glamorous night out when they attend the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. In what is thought to be their first red carpet appearance together, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will carry out a rare joint engagement at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September.

Charles and Camilla wore matching tartan

The royals will meet senior film executives and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, as well as some of the cast including 007 star Daniel Craig, and Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch. We cannot wait to see what Camilla decides to wear to the big event!

Prince Charles is patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive. Meanwhile, Prince William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.

Charles and Camilla attended the world premiere of the 23rd Bond Film, Skyfall, in October 2012, so they are clearly Bond fans!

