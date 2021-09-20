Duchess Camilla and Countess Sophie just almost dressed like twins These royal ladies have a thing for polka dots...

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex always look super stylish, particularly when they are out on royal appointments. The wives of Prince Charles and Prince Edward like classic clothes and we love to check out their latest looks.

Seeing as they both enjoy feminine, pretty prints, it comes as no surprise that sometimes, they actually dress quite similar.

Last week, Sophie looked delighted as she unveiled her new sculpture. The 56-year-old joined her patronage The Vision Foundation for the special event at her Surrey home, Bagshot Park. She wore a stunning dress for the occasion - opting to rock a green and white polka dot, drop waist frock from Alice Early.

Sophie looked incredible in her green dress

They say that great minds think alike; and they most certainly do as the Duchess of Cornwall was also seen in a lovely green dress with white polka dots back in June. For a visit to Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Camilla, 73, opted for a stunning getup by Samantha Sung. Known as the 'Audrey' dress, it featured a fitted upper, full length button fastening and a waist belt. Priced at £705. The royal teamed the statement design with nude high heels and carried her Bottega Veneta bag. Swish!

Camilla also wore a green polka dot dress in June

Many consider the pair royal fashionistas, and back in 2018, Sophie even hosted a glittering fashion event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project.

Speaking about her own personal style at the event, the mother-of-two made a playful joke. She said: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Absolutely not Sophie, you've always been super chic!

