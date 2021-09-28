Duchess Camilla's Princess Elsa moment at Bond premiere in Bruce Oldfield gown The royals rock the red carpet!

On Tuesday evening, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall headed to the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Red carpet moments certainly don't come bigger than this, and the pair didn't disappoint, looking incredible as they arrived at the glamorous venue.

Prince Charles donned a super smart tuxedo and Camilla looked beautiful wearing a dazzling pastel blue and silver sequin design by Bruce Oldfield. The 73-year-old wore her hair in a coiffed, bouffant style and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Camilla rocked her Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and also wore Princess Marie Louise's Diamond Sunburst brooch for the first time. Exquisite!

The royal couple were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Talk about squad goals, right? Prince William looked super suave in his suit, and Kate, 39, brought the shimmer wearing a shimmering gold dress by Jenny Packham. The star wore her hair in a glam updo and added gold disc jewel earrings. Simply stunning!

Kate, Prince William, Camilla and Prince Charles lit up the red carpet

The awesome foursome joined a number of the film's stars on the red carpet, including 007 himself, Daniel Craig, as well as Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Camilla looked radiant on the red carpet

As well as celebrities, it was wonderful to see health care workers and members of the armed forces at the premiere, too. They were invited to celebrate and as a thank you for their invaluable contribution to the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world premiere benefits charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ). The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.

Prince Charles is patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive. Meanwhile, Prince William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.

