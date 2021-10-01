Duchess Camilla wows in waist-cinching dress and over-knee boots for new appearance She stepped out in Scotland

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she was pictured in Scotland with Prince Charles on Friday - as the royal couple stepped out for engagements in Edinburgh.

Camilla wore a beautiful green dress as she arrived at the Royal Botanic Garden in the city.

She accessorised with over-knee boots and leather gloves to keep her warm in the rain, and wore her hair in her usual chic blow-dry, plus glowing and natural makeup.

Gorgeous in green!

Charles and Camilla made their appearance at the beautiful garden to celebrate its 350th anniversary, also visiting the historic Botanic Cottage.

The royal couple also met local people whose health and wellbeing has been seen to benefit from spending time with nature - a topic both are very passionate about.

Camilla later put on her chic Burberry trench coat

Appearing on Gardener's World in August, the Duchess of Cornwall opened up to presenter Monty Don about her own garden at Highgrove.

Talking about her stunning outdoor space, the royal said: "I've got a little bit of a woodland garden that I've started and I would love to build that up more. I would love to put down swathes of bulbs, and I would also like to have a proper wildflower meadow."

The couple planted a tree during the engagement

Camilla added: "I think gardens got people through Covid. They realised how special a garden was and what they could do with it, they could become inventive, even if they hadn’t before they could start growing vegetables.

"It was a sort of spiritual experience for them, they discovered a sort of affinity with the soil – you can go into a garden and you can completely lose yourself, you don’t have to think about anything else, you’re surrounded by nature, you've got birds singing, you’ve got bees buzzing about – there is something very healing about gardens."