Duchess Camilla wears the most flattering pleated skirt you'll see all day Prince Charles' wife looked amazing at her latest royal engagement…

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall joined children and care home residents for a ‘Poetry Together’ recital and tea party at the Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington.

READ: Duchess Camilla dazzles in teal dress for evening reception - with a very special feature

Looking as glamorous as ever, Camilla wore a very autumnal outfit that consisted of a tartan short blazer, and pinned to her lapel was a fancy metallic poppy brooch. She finished the look off with black boots and tights, and a lovely pleated skirt. Fabulous! With her hair teased into her trademark bouffant look, the mother-of-two looked as fresh as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCHING: Duchess of Cornwall attends a Poetry Together tea party

The 'Poetry Together' initiative was launched by Gyles Brandreth in 2019 in partnership with Dukes Education and National Poetry Day. Across the UK, from Belfast to Great Yarmouth, Glasgow to Cornwall, more than 150 schools and care homes have signed up for the event which began on National Poetry Day, 7th October 2021.

MORE: Duchess Camilla wows in stunning black dress

Having signed up to the scheme, pupils and care home residents are brought together to learn the same poem for their ‘Poetry Together’ tea party, during which they will recite the poem together before sitting down to share a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Cute!

Camilla looked lovely in her jacket and pleated skirt at the Poetry Together tea party

On Thursday, Camilla made a visit to an ITV set in Sussex, wearing another bold tartan coat and colour-block scarf. She added her favourite knee-high boots and of course, her Remembrance poppy pin. She added some beautiful gold bracelets and looked super polished with her usual bouncy blow-dry, too.

READ: Duchess Camilla's sweet exchange with Geri Horner about Prince Charles revealed

The Duchess met the cast and crew of ITV drama Grace, which holds special significance to her since it's based on The Roy Grace series of books by Peter James, which are recommended by The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

The Duchess wowed in her tartan coat and colour block blouse

The hit drama adaption is currently filming its second series starring John Simm as troubled Brighton policeman Roy Grace - and we bet Camilla was delighted to get an inside look at the show.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.