Duchess Camilla wows in clashing colours for surprise TV visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall made an another elegant appearance on Thursday as she made a visit to an ITV set in Sussex - and she looked beautiful in her latest royal outfit.

MORE: Duchess Camilla grew up on a £3million estate – take a tour

Camilla chose to wear her bold tartan coat and colour-block scarf to the engagement, adding her favourite knee-high boots and of course, her Remembrance poppy pin. She added some beautiful gold bracelets and her usual bouncy blow-dry, too.

Duchess Camilla chose a bold tartan coat for her day out

Camilla met the cast and crew of ITV drama Grace, which holds special significance to her since it's based on The Roy Grace series of books by Peter James, which are recommended by The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

SEE: Duchess Camilla's go-to workout might surprise you: 'I'm completely hooked'

The hit drama adaption is currently filming its second series starring John Simm as troubled Brighton policeman Roy Grace - and we bet Camilla was delighted to get an inside look at the show.

She met the cast and crew of the show

We already know that the royal is a fan of the series, since she invited author Peter James as well as Grace actors John Simm and Richie Campbell to a reception for writers and supporters of The Reading Room at Clarence House in October.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's secret designer wardrobe we bet you missed

At Thursday's engagement, writer Peter greeted her again as she toured the set while chatting happily, before watching a scene being filmed and meeting with the cast and crew. Later in the day, the Duchess also visited St Wilfred's Hospice in Eastbourne, to mark its 40th anniversary.

The Duchess of Cornwall at COP26

Camilla has had a busy few days, having also headed to Glasgow alongside her husband Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark the opening of environmental summit COP26.

For the opening ceremony, she chose to wear a chic green power suit with a pencil skirt and knee-high boots, before changing into a beautiful teal Bruce Oldfield dress for an evening reception later that day.