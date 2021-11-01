Duchess Camilla stuns in power skirt suit with leather touches in Glasgow The royal looks fabulous in her latest outfit

On Monday morning bright and early, the Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles for the Opening Ceremony of COP26, hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Glasgow to welcome World Leaders to COP26.

Camilla looked beautiful wearing a wonderful green power suit with a pencil skirt. She topped the look off with a black cape, carried a complimenting green bag by Demellier and added swish leather gloves. Her hair was teased immaculately in her favourite bouffant style and her makeup was fresh and subtle.

The conference in Glasgow is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts will be felt.

There will be efforts to drive action by countries, regions, and businesses to curb emissions in sectors such as power with efforts to phase out coal, as well as finalise parts of the Paris climate accord agreed in 2015 to make it effective and operational.

Camilla looked incredible in her green suit

Camilla hit the headlines last week when she made a powerful speech at the Shameless! Festival. She said: "This country has been appalled and saddened by the loss of women to violence this year. On average, one woman is killed by a man every three days. Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke are names which, with all the others, must never be forgotten."

Camilla also wore black leather gloves and a chic cape

The Duchess also recalled a victim impact statement read out in court by Sarah Everard's mother, Susan, describing it as "searing".

She added: "I know that all of you today join me in paying tribute to all these precious lives that have been brutally ended, and in renewing our commitment to do everything we can to end violence against women."

