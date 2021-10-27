Duchess Camilla wows in stunning black dress The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in new outfit

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception and delivered a speech for the 'Shameless! Festival', a collaboration between Women of the World (WOW) and Birkbeck’s SHaME project, at the Wellcome Collection.

The wife of Prince Charles looked incredible wearing a stunning long-sleeved black dress which was elegant and stylish.

The 73-year-old wore her hair in her trademark bouffant style and natural makeup highlighted her features. Accessory-wise, the royal wore a red "WOW" brooch and carried a small black bag.

The Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson was also in attendance looking lovely wearing a floral dress underneath a smart green coat.

Camilla's appearance on Wednesday comes after her event on Monday evening where she welcomed members of the acting and writing world as she hosted a reception to thank those who supported her Reading Room initiative.

The mother-of-two looked fabulous in one of her favourite navy blue dresses that came complete with white detail on the collar. The frock was cut in a fit and flare style and had pleats at the hem.

The Duchess and Carrie Johnson clearly enjoyed the outing

Other guests at the event included Dame Judi Dench, Hilary Mantel, Delia Owens, Tom Stoppard, Elif Shafak, William Boyd, Philippa Gregory, Robert Harris, Anthony Horowitz and Charles Dance.

The Duchess also invited her daughter, Laura Lopes to the event, who was accompanied by her husband and their children.

Camilla looked fabulous in a navy blue dress at a reception for her Reading Room initiative

It was also revealed on Monday that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess will undertake their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began with a trip to the Middle East.

Clarence House announced that Prince Charles and Camilla have been asked by the Government to visit Jordan and Egypt and will tour the countries from November 16 to 19. We can't wait for Camilla's tour outfits!

