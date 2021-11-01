Duchess Camilla dazzles in teal dress for evening reception - with a very special feature The Duchess dazzled in her new look

The Duchess of Cornwall dazzled royal fans on Monday evening as she attended a reception to mark the opening of COP26 in Glasgow.

Camilla donned a glamorous outfit, wearing a teal dress by Bruce Oldfield styled with recycled buttons from a previous outfit.

She wore her hair in her signature down and sported natural makeup, looking radiant.

The royal was joined by husband Prince Charles as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who looked equally as glamorous in a blue coat dress by Eponine.

A look at Duchess Camilla's stylish outfit

The COP26 is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts will be felt.

There will be efforts to drive action by countries, regions, and businesses to curb emissions in sectors such as power with efforts to phase out coal, as well as finalise parts of the Paris climate accord agreed in 2015 to make it effective and operational.

Duchess Camilla looked incredible in her green suit

Earlier in the day, the Duchess joined her husband for the opening ceremony, which was hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Camilla looked beautiful wearing a green power suit with a pencil skirt. She topped the look off with a black cape, carried a complimenting green bag by Demellier and added swish black leather gloves.

