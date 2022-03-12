Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen knit to Sophie Wessex's must-see coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alexander McQueen, Prada, Gabriela Hearst – the royals really went all-out on the designer front this week. Another week of engagements resulted in another slew of desirable outfits and by taking a quick glimpse at the royal's style inventory, we can say you're in for a treat.

International Women's Day provided a visual feast of flawless outfits to coo over. From Kate Middleton's luxury label knits to Sophie Countess of Wessex's bubblegum pink outwear, fashionable members of the Royal Family experimented with bold colour palettes and heavenly sumptuous textures.

Keep scrolling to see this week's edition of Royal Style Watch. It's a good one…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate stepped out for an emotional outing to The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday, looking incredible in a vivid electric blue jumper from Alexander McQueen and navy flared trousers by Jigsaw. The Duchess accessorised with some gold hoop twist earrings and wore a pair of chunky heels in midnight blue.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex blazed a fashion trail for the other royals this week. A glorious watermelon pink Prada coat with a Peter Pan collar was the royal's showstopping piece this week, which she paired with some black trousers and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Clasping a Sophie Hasburg clutch to perfect the outfit, Sophie looked as elegant as ever during her visit to Swansea University.

She packed such a punch this week that she's on the list twice. During a reception at 10 Downing Street for the launch of the Girl's Educations Skills Partnership, Sophie wore a Carolina Herrera panelled balloon sleeve dress in bold polka dot print.

The elegant Countess paired the look with her trust Sophie Hasburg clutch to create a stunning ensemble.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has earned a spot on the list this week for her sumptuous Nanushka knit turtleneck dress in navy. The princess debuted the dress while making an online appearance for International Women's Day to discuss her work at her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Queen Letizia of Spain

A Royal Style Watch regular, Queen Letizia stunned audiences in a Galcon Studio knit dress featuring art deco floral print in navy and white.

The Spanish queen teamed the look with a white handbag from Furla and navy high heels while attending the launch of the Talent Tour in Spain. The 49-tear-old accessorised with some gold hoop earrings from Massimo Dutti.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked irresistibly chic wearing a grey wool coat with belted wait from Massimo Dutti, layered over a pair of pale grey trousers while attending the Gender Diversity Round Table event in Copenhagen.

The Danish royal doubled up on Prada, sporting a pair of grey suede ankle boots and a neutral coloured handbag from the luxe Italian label.

Queen Rania of Jordan

With her Hollywood-esque beauty, it's hard to miss Queen Rania of Jordan's dazzling public appearances. To celebrate International Women's Day, Queen Rania wore a white and bronze thoub which was complemented by a taupe baguette bag and cream suede high heels. Divine!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Last but not least, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a splash in burgundy, sporting a masculine wool two-piece suit and feminine, mauve frilled blouse. Crafting a look that toyed with gender style boundaries, the royal clutched a Yves Saint Laurent satchel bag, adding a pinch of practicality to her suited-and-booted aesthetic.