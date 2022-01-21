Royal style watch: From Kate Middleton's first outing of 2022 to Sophie Wessex's birthday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been a milestone week for many of our favourite royal ladies as the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in style for her first royal engagement of 2022 and the Countess of Wessex celebrated her 57th birthday while volunteering at an NHS vaccination centre in Surrey.

Coincidentally, the wife of Prince Edward also shares her birthday with another royal – Queen Mathilde of Belgium – who commemorated her special day with a newly released photo on Instagram.

Continuing to cement their status as some of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan have also provided winter fashion inspiration. Modelling everything from statement coats and leather leggings to pastel shackets on their outings, the pair are clearly pros at nailing business chic.

And of course, in a standout moment, Letizia paid a sweet tribute to her mother-in-law Queen Sofia as she stepped out in a rarely seen, vintage Valentino gown from her predecessor's collection. Get the lowdown on our favourite royal looks of the week…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stunned in a tonal outfit during her visit to a hospital in Lancashire on Thursday

It's been a busy week for the Duchess of Cambridge and on Thursday she joined her husband Prince William for a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire. Wrapping up warm as she ventured North, Kate, 40, layered a limited edition cashmere wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti, over an elegant rollneck jumper and a coordinating skirt. Polishing off her monochrome look, the royal added a pair of glamorous suede heeled boots to brave the January chill.

Kate made her first royal appearance of 2022 at the Foundling Museum in London

On Wednesday morning, Duchess Kate made a stylish return to royal duties as she headed to her first official engagement of 2022. Pictured at the Foundling Museum in London, the mum-of-three stood out in a vibrant teal coat, a navy Zara jumper and wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw. Turning to the high street for her accessories, fans were particularly taken with her £2.10 earrings from Accessorize, and thanks to the 'Kate effect' they've already sold out.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex celebrated her 57th birthday on Thursday

Happy birthday to the Countess of Wessex, who turned 57 on Thursday! Celebrating her big day by volunteering at a vaccination centre in Surrey, the mum-of-two was spotted wearing her St. John's Ambulance uniform, which she amped up with a striking set of emerald earrings.

In a sweet moment, Sophie was later gifted with a pin badge, which is given to all St John Ambulance personnel to thank them for their support with the vaccination programme, as well as a bouquet of flowers to mark her birthday.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie was pictured out and about in London on Wednesday

Princess Eugenie was spotted in London on Wednesday donning heeled knee-high boots from Aquazzura and a smart collared mini-dress. Completing her winter fit with sheer black tights, a burgundy jacket and a gorgeous tartan wool coat from Sandro Paris, Eugenie looked so sophisticated.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia teamed a pair of leather leggings with a statement checked trench coat

Making a glamorous appearance at the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair on Wednesday, Queen Letizia created the perfect two-tone ensemble. Styling a black-and-white check trench coat with a cream turtleneck jumper by BOSS and fitted leather leggings, she elongated her legs in her favourite Magrit pumps, adding a hint of sparkle courtesy of her star-shaped earrings from Chanel.

The monarch wowed in a two-tone Valentino gown on loan from Queen Sofia

Attending a diplomatic reception at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Monday, Queen Letizia had fans swooning over her vintage two-tone gown – and it has a sweet story behind it.

Paying tribute to her mother-in-law and royal predecessor, the monarch's dress was first worn by Queen Sofia in 1977 at Gymnich castle, during a state visit to Germany. Adding a few flourishes of her own, Letizia customised the floral Valentino dress, which featured a floral bodice and a vibrant green skirt, with a slightly different belt, swapping Sofia's tie-up bow design for a more minimalist style.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania sported a pastel pink shacket from Zara on Tuesday

Queen Rania is loving the shacket trend right now! Stepping out in a pastel pink number from Zara as she visited Tal Al Rumman Women's Cooperative on Tuesday, the royal kept things casual in Alexander Wang drawstring joggers and black Nike Air Vapormax trainers.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

The Belgian Royal Palace celebrated Queen Mathilde's birthday with a glamorous new photo

Another happy birthday is in order for Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who shares her birthday with the Countess of Wessex. Commemorating her 49th birthday, Belgian Royal Palace released a new portrait on Instagram, showing the monarch impeccably dressed in a camel aviator jacket, teamed with an ivory rollneck jumper and matching white trousers.

