Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's leopard moment & royal arrivals at Paris Fashion Week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From haute couture to the high street, our favourite royals have been serving up some serious looks in time for Paris Fashion Week – and fans are swooning.

READ: Kate Middleton surprises in leopard print and £10 ASOS accessory

The definition of couple goals, Monégasque royals Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi were pictured at the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show, while Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi made quite the entrance on the Chanel runway.

Also in attendance, Lady Amelia Windsor had a Cinderella moment on Monday as she stepped out in a custom tulle gown from Dior, teamed with designer loafers.

Carrying out royal engagements, the Duchess of Cambridge has also been bringing her fashion A-game this week, as she donned a leopard print midi dress during a visit to Shout in London.

From Queen Letizia to the Countess of Wessex and more, check out our favourite royal outfits of the week...

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate recycled a gorgeous leopard print dress on Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to the headquarters of mental health text line Shout. Dressed for the cold weather, Kate recycled a past season buy – her khaki leopard print midi by Derek Lam 10 Crosby. The brunette beauty also wore a pair of £10 ($14.50) hoop earrings from ASOS as well as Ralph Lauren black suede boots.

MORE: Sophie Wessex turns heads in statement top and sleek trousers

READ: Kate Middleton's £85 earrings have a special story - did you spot them?

The Countess of Wessex

This morning I met with HRH The Countess of Wessex to discuss the UK’s enhanced ambition to tackle sexual violence in conflict. We looked ahead to key moments this year, including the PSVI international conference@end_svc @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/RmnnSfTB1o — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) January 26, 2022

The Countess dressed for winter in a camel-coloured jumper

The Countess of Wessex looked so glamorous on Wednesday as she met with Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon. Sporting a statement knit jumper and sleek black trousers, the wife of Prince Edward kept her accessories simple, opting for two delicate gold chain necklaces and an elegant gold bangle.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia sent royal fans wild in a fitted red dress at the 13th 'Luis Carandell' Journalism Awards Ceremony

Looking ravishing in red, Queen Letizia sent royal fans wild on Thursday after she stepped out in a fitted pencil dress to attend the 13th 'Luis Carandell' Journalism Awards Ceremony in Madrid. Accessorising with a coordinating snakeskin clutch and heels, the mum-of-two styled her dark tresses in a bouncy blowdry, tucking her hair behind her ears to showcase her ruby droplet earrings.

The monarch teamed a fur-trimmed cape with a leather pencil skirt on Wednesday

Nailing business chic on Wednesday, the monarch layered her favourite fur-trimmed Carolina Herrera cape over a leather skirt and a vibrant blue blouse.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor wowed in head-to-toe Dior

Bringing her usual edge to Paris Fashion Week, Lady Amelia Windsor gave off major Gothic vibes in a black tulle custom gown from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection. Coordinating with patent loafers, gold body jewellery and a calfskin clutch, the royal looked like a modern-day Cinderella.

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice looked so elegant in a cream co-ord at Paris Fashion Week

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Beatrice Borromeo certainly lived up to her reputation on Monday as she attended the Dior show in Paris. Accompanied by her husband, Pierre Casiraghi, the Italian beauty stunned in a cream co-ord that consisted of a double-breasted blazer and a pleated mini skirt. Polishing off her outfit with tights and a pair of nude stilettos, Beatrice swept her hair up into a half-up-half-down style complete with a bow.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi arrived at a private lunch hosted by Chanel in Paris

Ahead of her daring appearance on the Chanel runway, Charlotte Casiraghi headed to a lunch hosted by the iconic fashion house. Smiling as she headed to Restaurant La Reserve in Paris, the royal nailed casual chic in a tweed longline coat, blue wide-leg jeans, patent boots and a quilted Chanel bag.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter rode a horse on the Chanel runway

Making headlines as she rode a horse on the runway, Charlotte was later photographed in a black tweed jacket complete with dramatic winged eyeliner and a riding helmet. US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, rapper Pharrell Williams and actress Margot Robbie were among the guests at the show, held at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima created a chic all-red outfit

Pictured on Tuesday, Queen Maxima opted for a bold monochrome look as she met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands, before heading to the Home Owners Association. Modelling a cashmere Valentino cape, the monarch added a red Natan dress, Chanel quilted bag and a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels into the mix.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.