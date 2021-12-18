Royal Style Watch 2021 edition! The best outfits from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After the debacle that was 2020, 2021 could only get better, right? Our favourite royals have embraced the 'new normal' when it comes to attending public engagements, and have made the most of dressing up for us all to enjoy.

In celebration, we've rounded up our favourite looks from over the past year, from the Duchess of Sussex's New York moment to the Duchess of Cambridge and THAT Bond premiere dress. This was the year the royal family were even more sustainable with their threads, often rewearing various looks and styling them up differently. We've also seen Zara blazers, Kate wearing pink, and of course, the return of races fashion with Royal Ascot.

Scroll down to see all our top royal outfits of 2021...

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked every inch the Bond girl in a golden gown by Jenny Packham

September saw the Duchess of Cambridge head to the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. Royal fans were truly delighted to see Kate wearing a stunning outfit for the extra special occasion. Her sequin-encrusted, full-length gown by Jenny Packham was spoken about almost more than the movie itself…

The mum-of-three kept her promise to five-year-old Mila Sneddon and wore pink to their meeting

Back in May, the mother-of-three Kate invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour. Too cute.

Kate put together the chicest all-red ensemble in October

Duchess Kate looked red hot in this modern yet classic ensemble at the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign in October. We loved the sleek roll neck and pleated skirt combo.

The Duchess stepped out in an apple green Emilia Wickstead dress at Wimbledon

Tennis fan Kate always shines at Wimbledon and this year was no different. Celebrating the return of the famous tournament, Kate donned an apple green Emilia Wickstead dress and white heels as she attended the Ladies' Singles final.

Kate stunned in a patriotic red boucle blazer at Wembley stadium

Who could possibly forget when Kate joined husband Prince William and her eldest son George at Wembley stadium to watch England versus Germany? Kate showed her patriotic streak in this stunning red boucle blazer from high street favourite Zara.

The royal donned an Alexander McQueen pencil dress to meet America's First Lady Jill Biden

Kate was fabulous in fuchsia in June as she met America's First Lady Jill Biden in this beautiful Alexander McQueen number.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in blue during the royal tour of Scotland

The royal tour of Scotland was a big one in William and Kate's calendar and the brunette royal decided to wear a longline double-breasted blazer by Zara with a pleated skirt by British brand Hope. The outfit looked exactly like Princess Diana's from the '80s - and we're still obsessed.

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex had a Cinderella moment in a Carolina Herrera ballgown

Looking like an absolute goddess, the Duchess of Sussex made her first red carpet appearance since leaving the UK at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala, hosted at NYC's Intrepid Museum. Her red Carolina Herrera number turned heads and we can't get enough of the matching shoes, too.

Meghan chose a Valentino mini shift dress for her appearance at Global Citizen Live in New York

We loved Meghan's outfit at Global Citizen Live in New York. Meghan's Valentino mini shift dress featured a pretty plethora of embellishments at the neckline and hem.

The royal dressed her baby bump in an Armani dress for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan chose an Armani dress for her Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. It had a lotus flower motif and flattered her baby bump perfectly.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex paired a floor-length maxi-gown by Emilia Wickstead with Jimmy Choo heels

In November, the Countess of Wessex looked totally glam at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall. She wore a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown that was cinched at the waist by Emilia Wickstead, nude high heels by Jimmy Choo and the most sensational sequin bag.

Sophie layered her geometric Maxi Dress with a chic camel coloured blazer

In September, Sophie stepped out in a new dress from Max Mara during her royal visit to Northern Ireland. The 'Fresis geometric-print cotton maxi dress', featured a stunning blue and brown pattern, and had long sleeves and a smart shirt style collar.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie wrapped up warm in an orange satin coat

Joining her husband Jack Brooksbank at the Horan & Rose Show, Princess Eugenie accessorised her little black dress with a vibrant orange satin coat.

The royal donned a military green cape coat to attend the Together at Christmas concert

Showcasing her support for the Duchess of Cambridge, Eugenie was spotted at the Together at Christmas concert, held at Westminster Abbey. Giving off major military vibes in a forest green cape coat by Chloe, the royal added Aquazzura knee-high boots.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice showed off her growing baby bump in an elegant polka dot dress

A pregnant Princess Beatrice thrilled royal fans by stepping out at Wimbledon alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Looking gorgeous in a polka-dot dress from Self-Portrait, the royal polished off her look with chic sunglasses and gold jewellery.

The royal looked uber-glam in a shimmering satin skirt

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a rare night out together while attending an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of The Blue Marine Foundation. Opting for a brown satin skirt, black v-neck top, blazer and matching high heels, we’re loving Beatrice’s look.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall made several stylish appearances at Royal Ascot 2021

Zara Tindall pulled out all the stops for Royal Ascot 2021, starting with this polka dot number from royal-approved brand, Me+Em. Marking her first public appearance since giving birth to her son Lucas in March, the Queen's granddaughter was joined by her husband Mike Tindall and mother, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne's daughter stunned in a floral mini dress for day three of the races

Enjoying another day out at the races, the mum-of-three opted for a navy mini dress teamed with powder pink accessories.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia paired a navy ballgown from H&M's Conscious Collection with a floral tiara

Queen Letizia proved that sometimes the high street knows best when she donned a H&M dress for a state visit to Sweden. The frock is part of H&M's Conscious Collection, and she accessorised the dark blue number with diamond jewellery and Queen Ena’s Fleur-de-Lis Tiara.

Queen Letizia wowed in a black Giorgio Armani gown at a gala dinner

The monarch dazzled in a black Giorgio Armani gown for a gala dinner during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's state visit to Spain. She paired the dress with the 'BB Pointed Toe Black Snakeskin Embossed Pumps' from Manolo Blahnik and Queen Maria Christina's diamond and pearl loop tiara.

She rocked a lovely lilac suit in September

Nailing business chic as she attended a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) in September, Letizia looked lovelier than ever in a lilac two-piece suit from Bleis Madrid.

The mum-of-two made a glamorous appearance at the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards

Bringing some serious glamour to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid, the mum-of-two sent royal fans wild as she recycled a semi-sheer fringed gown by BOSS. Accessorising her LBD with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black snakeskin-embossed pumps by Manolo Blahnik, Letizia wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, drawing attention to her beaded waterfall earrings by Tous Jewellery.

Queen Letizia stepped out in the dreamiest taffeta ballgown at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo

Looking every inch the modern-day Cinderella, Queen Letizia donned the dreamiest black ballgown while attending the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2021 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo.

The royal turned heads in a dramatic floral print blouse

Dressed for summer, the monarch showcased her impressive fashion credentials in a dramatic floral print blouse from Psophia coordinated with high-rise white cropped trousers and matching cream wedges.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria dazzled in a floral ballgown by Frida Jonsvens Couture

Crown Princess Victoria looked fabulous in florals during her state visit to Sweden, wearing a showstopping ballgown by Frida Jonsvens Couture. Her accessories were just as stunning, consisting of an Anya Hindmarch metallic clutch bag and the Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.

