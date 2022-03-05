Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's glam transformation to Duchess Camilla's must-see hat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been another successful week on the royal style front, with plenty of outings resulting in a plethora of covetable outfits. A mix of high street favourites and luxury labels were back on the sartorial menu for these fashion-forward royals this week – and they look simply wonderful.

From The Duchess of Cambridge to The Duchess of Cornwall, the royals were out in force wearing some undeniably chic concoctions. Earth tones seemed to be the choice of preference, with khaki, emerald green and navy dominating the royal colour palette. The list wasn't without its usual burst of colour, however, as Queen Letizia of Spain debuted an unmissable pink look.

From fun furry hats to traditional trenches, keep scrolling to discover our favourite looks from this week…

RELATED: Kate Middleton stuns fans with swift transformation and heeled boots

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton is taking her place at the top of the list this week. The royal underwent a glamorous style transformation, wowing fans while sporting her favourite forest green SportsMax longline coat as she arrived at the Blaenavon Hwb in Wales - a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people.

Kate looked effortlessly chic in the coat, which is crafted from Italian Wool and features a large lapel collar. The Duchess elevated the look with some black skinny jeans and heeled boots.

Kate visited Abergavenny to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry looking casual yet refined in skinny jeans and Chelsea boots.

The 40-year-old wore her trusty Barbour jacket in chestnut brown to match her sturdy boots. A pop of colour in Kate's scarlet red scarf heightened the look, serving up a fabulous farmer à la mode aesthetic.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton have this sweet tradition with their children before royal outings

MORE: President Zelenskyy 'grateful' to Prince William and Kate for standing by Ukraine

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex looked divine during a visit to the newly completed Guide Dogs Reading Hub Facility to learn more about Guide Dogs services for children, young people and families, including buddy dogs.

The royal delighted fans wearing an emerald green Alberta Ferretti pleated buckle skirt, layering the item with a black turtleneck knit and tailored blazer. The Countess beamed in the elegant look as she greeted the adorable guide dogs at the centre.

The Duchess of Cornwall

For The Duchess of Cornwall, a playful approach to dressing was on the cards this week. The royal stepped out for engagement in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday wearing a navy coat, white blouse and black suede boots.

She clutched a classic quilted blue Chanel bag as she greeted fans. Our favourite part of the look? A faux-fur trim hat that resembles Rihanna's favourite lime green version. Where can we get one?

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain threw some colour into the mix this week, wearing a striking fuschia dress during The Gold Medals For Merit In Fine Arts 2022 ceremony at the Baluarte Congress Palace in Pamplona, Spain.

The Spanish royal looked as radiant as ever in the simple midi dress with crew neck detailing and midi length skirt, teaming the look with some cream high heels and emerald drop earrings.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan offered up another delightful look for us to obsess over. The 51-year-old sported a classic beige trench coat paired with some spotless white jeans while visiting the Twelve Degrees Design Studio Team in Amman, Jordan. Wearing her caramel highlighted dark tresses down loose, the royal looked stunning as per in the timeless spring outfit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.