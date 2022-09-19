Carole Middleton looks dignified in a tailored coat dress for Queen's funeral The Princess of Wales' mother looked sombre in Catherine Walker as she arrived

Carole Middleton showed her support for daughter Princess Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, putting on an elegant display in a sophisticated yet sombre look.

The Middleton matriarch, 57, looked graceful in a dark Catherine Walker coat dress as she made her way into Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Michael Middleton.

Carole looked beautiful in the tailored midi length ensemble and suede high heels, accessorised with a multi-strand pearl necklace with centre cameo. In her hands she carried a pair of black gloves and gold-trimmed Emmy London clutch to match.

Carole Middleton and her husband Michael were among mourners at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Wearing beautiful natural makeup, the Princess of Wales's mother wore her hair down in soft waves underneath a wide brimmed black hat adorned with feathers.

Princess Kate is incredibly close to her family and Middletons were naturally invited to the funeral, as they have been with royal weddings in the past. They also play a big role in helping raise the Wales children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Middletons arrived less than two hours before the Queen's funeral began at 11am

Following Prince William and Princess Kate's big decision to uproot their family from Kensington Palace in London and move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the Middletons are now a mere 40-minute drive away and will therefore be more present in the children's lives than ever.

The Middletons arrived more than an hour and a half before the Queen's funeral was set to begin at 11am. It is scheduled to last for one hour before a procession sets off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to Windsor where a committal service will take place at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A private burial service will take place at 7.30pm.

