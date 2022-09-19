World leaders and European royals pay their respects at Queen's funeral - all the photos Over 500 dignitaries have flown to London

World leaders and royals from around the globe are among the congregation at the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are among the attendees, who will pay their respects to the late monarch.

The Queen's 15th Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who met with the monarch at Balmoral just two days before her death on 8 September, will also be joined by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Among the 500 dignitaries are France's President, Emmanuel Macron, Ireland's Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

King Charles hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen's funeral. He was joined by senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The US President and First Lady will be among the congregation

A number of European royals are also among the congregation at the Queen's funeral, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince Albert of Monaco and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

