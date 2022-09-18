Princess Beatrice's 'brokenhearted' husband Edoardo's subtle tribute to the Queen - did you spot it? Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi donned a sentimental accessory in honour of the late monarch

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi paid a subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the procession of her coffin to Westminster Hall earlier this week - did you spot it?

LOOK: Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo goes unnoticed as he mixes with public whilst viewing tributes to the Queen

The 38-year-old property developer was a pillar of strength beside his wife during the poignant occasion on Wednesday. Remaining composed, Edoardo donned a smart black suit and tie, elevated with an elegant gold pin emblazoned with a sentimental monogram of an interlocked 'B' and 'E' representing his and Beatrice's initials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive for their vigil at Westminster Hall

According to royal expert Couture & Royals, Edoardo's pin is the same one he wore during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer.

He also donned the sentimental pin on his wedding day to the Queen's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice - two majorly significant events in his life characterised by the Queen's presence in the royal family.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo 'heartbroken' over Queen's death - shares unseen wedding photo

Edoardo wore the same pin to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The royal blog also shared that the pin's cypher represents a bee intertwined with Princess Beatrice's coronet, a loving nod to her family nickname, 'Bea'.

The news of Her Majesty's death was a difficult one for Edoardo, who took to Instagram to share a candid moment of reflection in tribute to the late monarch.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's heartbreak as they miss final farewell with Queen

READ: Why Princess Beatrice's new family set-up is a royal first

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Touching upon his family, he added: "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted [broken heart emoji]."

Princess Beatrice's husband admits he "struggled to process" the Queen's death

Edoardo also paid tribute to the Queen at Green Park earlier this week - and was completely unrecognised by onlookers. The property developer, who married the Queen’s granddaughter Beatrice in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday to view the cards and flowers left for the monarch.

Photographs captured the father-of-two admiring floral tributes, whilst mourners around him seemed not to notice his understated appearance.