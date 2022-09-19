The Queen's brooch in her final portrait has huge sentimental value

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Sunday - the eve of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - Buckingham Palace released an unseen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy.

The photograph, taken in May ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.

In the beautiful portrait, the Queen is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, and she is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace and her pearl earrings.

The Queen's final portrait was released on 18 September 2022

On her dress you can also see the aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

The two art deco-style pieces, worn one below the other, were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

VIDEO: We look back at the colourful and wonderful life of Britain's much loved and longest serving monarch

The Queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

George Vi photographed with his eldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth and her father had a lovely bond and while he may have been a busy man ruling a nation, he always made time for his little girl and what’s more, he treated her with respect unlike so many other men of the era.

Elizabeth's love for her father remained clear in her refusal to celebrate the anniversary of her first day as Queen.

It's believed the Queen owned over 100 brooches, and Her Majesty would often choose one with a connection to the person, country or organisation she was visiting.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the jubilee portrait of the Queen released to mark the start of national festivities of her milestone 70-year reign.