Will Princess Eugenie ever wear a tiara again? The royal dazzled in an emerald tiara on her wedding day in 2018

A few decades ago, it was far more common to see royal ladies accessorising with glittering, jewel-encrusted tiaras, but the act has become somewhat of a novelty today. Reserved strictly for brides on their wedding day and select formal occasions, some royals will likely only wear a tiara once in their lifetime - including Princess Eugenie.

LOOK: Why Princess Eugenie's £10m wedding day tiara was a total surprise

It's difficult to forget Princess Eugenie's ethereal emerald tiara, worn at her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. The moment marked a major milestone for the royal bride as she had never worn a tiara before. It was also the first time this particular piece had been seen in public.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal tiara rules royal ladies have to follow

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara is made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side of a 93.7-carat emerald centre stone.

It was created by Boucheron jewellers for British socialite Dame Margaret Greville in 1919, who gave it to the Queen Mother in 1942.

RELATED: 10 priciest royal weddings of all time – up to £75.5 million

Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara on her wedding day

The late Queen Elizabeth II inherited it following her mother's death in 2002 and added it to her private collection of royal wedding tiaras.

Princess Eugenie was granted the privilege of wearing a tiara on her wedding day by her late grandmother, the Queen. Outside of royal ladies' nuptials, there are very few occasions where a tiara is considered an appropriate accessory.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice's stunning royal wedding tiara has a very special story – all the details

PHOTOS: Is this why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie don't follow royal tradition?

These include state visits, inaugurations and coronations, balls and royal dinners, which only the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall usually attended.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, this duty will be passed on to Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

A closer look at the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew is not a senior working royal, so it seems unlikely she'll be in attendance at any future events that will require her to wear a tiara.

If we can expect Princess Eugenie to wear a tiara again, it seems likely this occasion may only occur at the coronation of King Charles III in summer 2023.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.