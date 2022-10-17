Princess Eugenie looks astounding in knee-high boots and autumn coat of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday morning, the gorgeous Princess Eugenie was seen with Julia de Boinville, her Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, in Trafalgar Square, London. The pair were in the capital to launch the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition.

Looking as chic as ever, the 32-year-old donned a simple black dress, and kept out the chills wearing tights and teamed the look with chic black leather knee-high boots. She also added one of her favourite autumn coats from Sandro, a style she has had in her wardrobe for many years.

Princess Eugenie makes glamorous new appearance

Royal ladies are known to be sustainable with their clothes, so the fact the daughter of Prince Andrew is rocking a coat she has owned for many seasons is a great example to us all.

Last week, the mother-of-one delighted royal fans by sharing a beautiful never-before-seen photograph from her wedding.

Princess Eugenie lookd stunning in her Sandro dress

Sarah Ferguson's daughter took to Instagram in celebration of her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

As well as sharing a post dedicated to her husband on her main feed, she posted a new snapshot on her Stories – much to the delight of her followers. The picture shows Eugenie in her beautiful Peter Pilotto bridal gown with husband Jack helping to arrange her long train. The newlyweds appear to have just exited a car – likely at her parents’ home, Royal Lodge.

Princess Eugenie shared this wedding throwback

Eugenie looked beautiful on her wedding day, choosing a long-sleeve gown that featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low V-shaped back and a ground-sweeping train.

The low-back design was a special request from Eugenie to honour her scar from the surgery she had at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

Eugenie, now a proud mother to young son August, borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to complete her bridal look.

