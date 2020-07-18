Princess Beatrice tied the knot with her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony on Friday, and in the stunning new photographs released by the palace it was revealed that she wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara at the low-key nuptials. The beautiful piece was loaned to Beatrice by the Queen, and is even more special given that Her Majesty wore the tiara for her own royal wedding day back in 1947. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Princess Beatrice wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. IMAGE: Benjamin Wheeler

Beatrice's choice completes a sentimental wedding look that paid a sweet tribute to her grandmother - since the bride also wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown from the Queen's collection. She finished her look with her hair in a beautiful half-up style and wore a long veil with her sparkling tiara.

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their wedding on Friday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace. The statement read: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

The Queen also wore the tiara on her own wedding day

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The couple commented at the time: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."