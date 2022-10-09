Princess Eugenie wows as she rocks high street style in London The Princess looked so stylish

Princess Eugenie looked the picture of chic as she was photographed going to work at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London.

This stylish royal wore a burgundy Topshop sleeveless belted coat over a black Zara minidress with contrasting white sleeves.

She teamed the look with black tights and Aquazzura Boogie knee-high boots, wearing her hair loosely tied back.

As well as carrying a brown paper bag, the Princess accessorised with a Louis Vuitton Capucines black leather bag, Hauser Wirth's Large Boat Tote in blue and London Velvet's burgundy and navy bottle bag.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie makes glamorous new appearance

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and their young son August are now splitting their time between Portugal and London.

According to The Telegraph, the family have moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

The family is splitting their time between London and Portugal

The publication reported that Jack will be working on marketing, sales and promotion and they also revealed that prices at the sought-after development will start at a staggering £3.6million.

Where the couple will be located is right on the beachfront so their new home will have incredible views.

The newspaper also reports that the family will now have Nottingham Cottage as their UK base, no longer living at Frogmore Cottage, the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just renewed the lease on.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice admiring floral tributes for the Queen

The Princess was in London last month for the Queen's funeral, and she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, could be seen comforting each other as they witnessed the floral tributes members of the public had left.

Eugenie had a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen, and particularly enjoyed spending time over the summer with the family at Balmoral.

In the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie said that her "Granny" was most happy in the Highlands.

