The surprising shoes the royal ladies wore to the Queen's funeral - did you realise? The royal family stylishly united…

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral took place on Monday 19th September at Westminster Abbey, the same place the Queen had married her beloved husband Prince Philip over 75 years ago. There were 2,000 guests present, including her family.

We noticed that the majority of royal ladies all wore towering stiletto high heels in various shades of black. This surprised us, as these types of high heels are renowned for being rather uncomfortable, particularly when one has to stand for lengthy durations of time.

However, the royal ladies bore the pain for Her Majesty, paying their respects in their smart attire.

Leading the way was the Princess of Wales, who opted for a black coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a pair of Gianvito suede heeled stiletto pumps. She added a Philip Treacy wide-brimmed hat that came complete with a subtle veil.

Princess Kate wore Gianvito suede heeled stiletto pumps

Duchess Meghan adhered to royal mourning etiquette, donning a sleek black cape dress from Stella McCartney. Featuring a crisp boater neckline, batwing sleeves and midi length, the garment was an apt yet sophisticated choice for the emotional event. The wife of Prince Harry slipped on a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels by Stuart Wiseman to complete her smart look.

Duchess Meghan wore a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels by Stuart Wiseman

The Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall wore a black coat dress from Laura Green London, teamed with a pair of Emmy London suede stiletto pumps. She accessorised with a Juliette Millinery black applique flower hat.

Zara Tindall wore a pair of Emmy London suede stiletto pumps

Princess Beatrice wore a Louis Vuitton dress and cropped dinner jacket by The Kooples.

Princess Beatrice wore Jimmy Choo stilettos

She finished with a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos known as the '100 Black Suede Pumps'.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning in her understated and elegant outfit, wearing a black double wool twill coat from Day Birger et Mikkelsen.

Princess Eugenie wore Givenchy black stiletto pumps

Arriving at Westminster Abbey arm-in-arm with her supportive husband Jack Brooksbank, she teamed the dress with a pair of Givenchy black stiletto pumps, accessorising with a striking, wide-brimmed, boater-style hat and her favourite Gabriela Hearst Diana mini leather bag.

