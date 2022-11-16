Queen Rania is the picture of elegance in tailored coat dress and snakeskin heels The royal looked regal as always

On Tuesday, Queen Rania of Jordan met with Queen Silvia of Sweden during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman in Jordan. Of course, the royal offered up an elegant look for fans to dote upon.

For the occasion, Queen Rania, 51, sported perhaps the most inherently royal garment out there – a tailored coat dress. Featuring a timeless navy hue, a nipped waist and button-down detailing, the lovely piece was layered over a wine-red skirt and cornflower blue shirt to craft an autumnal ensemble.

The royal elevated her tonal attire by slipping on some contemporary snakeskin high heels by Manolo Blahnik – a must-have label within any royal lady's wardrobe. She also clasped Bottega Veneta's 'Dark Borolo Nappa Small Piazza Bag' for all her daytime essentials.

Queen Rania wore her cascading brunette locks down loose in her signature bouncing blow-dry and opted for a radiant makeup palette to accentuate her naturally defined features.

Queen Rania of Jordan looked composed in the tailored coat dress

Upon seeing images of Queen Rania's sophisticated outfit, fans rushed to share their positive thoughts online. "Love everything about this look! And it's not monochrome!" one commented, while another wrote: "I love the whole look. She is such an elegant lady." A third agreed, noting: "She looks fantastic," and a fourth added: "Queen Rania is too beautiful."

The royal never fails to offer up an elegant look

Subpar isn't a word that exists in Queen Rania of Jordan's sartorial dictionary. The stunning royal is beloved for her ever-elegant outfits – and her latest is certainly not one to miss. Queen Rania enjoyed a royal outing in Oman last month and she looked effortlessly serene in a designer ensemble.

For the event, the Jordanian queen slipped on a spotless cream dress designed by British designer Amanda Wakeley. The number boasted a waist-enhancing silhouette, mid-length sleeves, a feminine V-neck, contrast monochrome trim detailing, a belted finish and an ankle-grazing shape.

