Queen Rania enchants in draped satin blazer and heels

Queen Rania of Jordan's wardrobe is a treasure trove of the most elegant ensembles. The 52-year-old looks picture perfect during every single royal engagement, leaving us with plenty of sophisticated outfits to gush over.

Her latest look to captivate fans? A black suit worn during an interview with Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman. Queen Rania donned a beautiful black draped satin and crepe double-breasted blazer by Rasario, which she paired with some tailored black suit trousers.

The unique garment was a contemporary twist on the classic blazer silhouette and reinvigorated traditional funeral attire with a flavour of modern femininity.

A pair of black patent pumps by Jennifer Chamandi quite literally elevated her look, in addition to a velvety makeup blend. The fashionable royal wore her caramel-tinted curls down loose in a perfectly styled blow-dry as she spoke candidly with the British presenter.

Queen Rania is currently in London, having flown to the UK ahead of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, During her time she has spoken out in defence of the British monarchy.

During an interview with Queen Rania, Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman, asked if in light of the cost-of-living crisis, the ceremony around the Queen's passing could be seen as "lavish".

Queen Rania replied: "What you are speaking about, the pageantry and the ceremony, this is part of the British brand. This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world. People look at this country in awe and I think there's been so much respect from all over the world just looking at how things have been done and conducted in such an orderly fashion over the last 10 days."

"The smooth transition with the swearing in of the new King and how people have really closed ranks and come together."

When speaking about the new King, Queen Rania spoke of a "continuity" as he takes over Her Majesty's reign thanks to the "values" that the monarch instilled in him.

