Queen Rania exudes elegance in waist-cinching designer dress

Subpar isn't a word that exists in Queen Rania of Jordan's sartorial dictionary. The stunning royal is beloved for her ever-elegant outfits – and her latest is certainly one not to miss. Queen Rania enjoyed a royal outing in Oman on Tuesday and she looked effortlessly serene in a designer ensemble.

For the occasion, the Jordanian queen slipped on a spotless cream dress designed by British designer Amanda Wakeley. The number boasted a waist-enhancing silhouette, mid-length sleeves, a feminine V-neck, contrast monochrome trim detailing, a belted finish and an ankle-grazing shape.

Queen Rania layered a simple black cami top with a lace trim under the dress, for an extra pinch of modesty. She completed her ethereal attire by stepping out in some patent black leather Dior heels while clasping the French fashion house's 'Tribale Promenade Pouch' for her royal essentials.

The elegant mother-of-four wore her caramel curls down loose in an ultra-glam bouncing blowdry. She allowed her natural features to shine with the help of a honied complexion, bronzed contouring and a pink lip.

Fans online adored the royal's heavenly aesthetic. "Beautiful lady and very busy too! It’s a pretty dress and I like the adjustments she’s made to make it her own," one user wrote, while another added: "I love this. The 'simple' black and white gets elevated by [the] interesting neckline, waist and hem. Feels fresh and luxurious to me. She always looks so beautiful but this is a favourite for me."

A third agreed, noting: "Of all the current queens, I dare say Queen Rania is my favourite. She is so incredibly chic!" and a fourth penned: "She’s such a gorgeous lady. This is a fantastic dress on her."

Queen Rania recently upped the ante once again as she stepped out to attend the Annual Concordia Summit in New York wearing Fendi. The royal looked effortless as ever in the luxury set crafted by the prolific Italian fashion house – whose designers produced one of her best outfits to date.

