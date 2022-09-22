Queen Rania is a vision in silky designer combo The stylish royal opted for a striking print

Queen Rania upped the ante as she stepped out to attend the Annual Concordia Summit in New York wearing Fendi. The royal looked effortless as ever in the luxury set crafted by the prolific Italian fashion house – whose designers produced one of her best outfits to date.

Queen Rania, 52, sported the brand's 'Beige Cady Shirt,' which features a cream-coloured backdrop with an eye-catching painterly black print, a wrap neckline, long billowing sleeves and ruched detailing. The item, which retails at a grand total of £1,325, is cut from 100 per cent silk – making for a sumptuous blend.

The royal paired the luxurious garment with Fendi's 'Black Jersey Skirt.' Boasting a soft touch, a midi length and a pencil silhouette, the low-key number allowed the queen's statement shirt to speak for itself.

To complete her look, Queen Rania slipped on a pair of black point-toe heels with delicate strap detailing. She also clasped a camel-coloured leather handbag, showcasing a rounded shape and sleek silver hardware.

Queen Rania looked fabulous in Fendi

The royal wore her caramel-tinted waves down loose in gently coiled waves and showed off a sultry smoky eye, dewy skin tone and a glossy lip.

Fans online gushed over Queen Rania's contemporary aesthetic. "Always so elegant," one wrote, while another said: "That blouse is striking, so unique and artistic." A third commented: "Absolutely love this look," and a fourth mentioned: "Love the shoes - as always, beautiful!"

The royal looked beautiful in the designer look

The fashionable royal recently enchanted once again, gracing the scene in a black suit worn during an interview with Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman. Queen Rania donned a beautiful black draped satin and crepe double-breasted blazer by Rasario, which she paired with some tailored black suit trousers.

The unique garment was a contemporary twist on the classic blazer silhouette and reinvigorated traditional funeral attire with a flavour of modern femininity.

