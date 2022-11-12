Queen Letizia reigns supreme in off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels

While she may split opinion with her daring ensembles – we can't help but applaud Queen Letizia's ever-youthful style. The Spanish royal is known to push the boundaries of sartorial etiquette, but she never fails to bring the charm and elegance with her mesmerising attire.

Her latest look to yield attention? A stunning off-the-should, figure-skimming midi dress featuring a rich navy hue, mid-length sleeves and a sleek silhouette. Pairing the number with some ballet pink leather pumps with crystal strap detailing, Queen Letizia composed an outfit of the utmost class.

The royal attended the Macael Awards in the garment and completed her refined aesthetic by wearing her chocolate locks swept up into a perfected bun. She opted for her go-to glamorous beauty blend, complete with a velvety complexion, a dusting of blush and a smoky eye.

Upon seeing images from the event, Queen Letizia's fans rushed to social media to share their adoration for yet another of the royal's beguiling outfits. "She can do no wrong in my eyes. Her hair is a masterpiece here," one wrote, while another said: "I want those shoes so badly!"

Queen Letizia looked uber-refined in navy

A third added: "A masterclass in sophistication. I love that she has just a touch of grey showing in her hair too - keeping it real as well as looking spectacular!"

The royal loves to experiment with her style

Queen Letizia recently attended the BioCultura fair in Ifema looking timeless in a classic knit piece. The 50-year-old royal greeted fans while sporting a composed yet low-key look – one that has become synonymous with royal style across the globe.

Queen Letizia redefined off-duty style in a traditional navy and cream Breton striped knit jumper and dark blue jeans – one of Princess Kate's go-to ensembles. The pullover, sourced from high street favourite & Other Stories, featured a horizontal print and gold button detailing.

