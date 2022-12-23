10 royals dressed like candy: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie and more Discover the times royals served up confection perfection

At Christmas time, it's a rite of passage to dive into a box of chocolates. We're sure the royals enjoy a Quality Street or two, but did you know that on occasion our favourite royal ladies have exercised their sweet tooths via their wardrobe?

Yes, you heard us. Royals including the Princess of Wales, Princess Diana and even the late Queen herself were partial to a candy-coloured look. So, in our cheery, festive spirit, we've taken the liberty of rounding up royals dressed like sweets. There's no sugarcoating it, they all look phenomenal.

The Princess of Wales

Kicking off our sugary list is Princess Kate with this perfectly pink look courtesy of The Vampire's Wife. With its Quality (Street) appearance and whimsical silhouette, we can certainly say the royal didn't fudge this look up.

Princess Kate was a lean green style machine in this radiant apple-hued number. We couldn't help but draw similarities between the mother-of-three's gorgeously green attire and the failproof green Quality Street. We think it's fair to say, this outfit is sure to melt hearts.

Liquorice may be the marmite of the candy world, but with Kate's help, its fanbase is growing. The royal sported an incredible monochrome dress featuring a black body and white bardot shoulder – championing the colour scheme of the divisive sweet treat.

The Queen

It was no secret that the late Queen loved a pastel, and with this lovely lilac look she served up some pretty parma violet vibes.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana was possibly the furthest thing from a Scrooge, but this look simply screams bar humbug. The beloved royal looked mint in monochrome stripes, crafting an iconic look for the fashion history books.

The People's Princess charmed in this candy-cane printed skirt – and check out her matching heels. An ensemble perfect for Christmas Day, don't you think?

The royal looked anything but marshmallow in this pastel pink and baby yellow concoction. The stand-out outfit was a sweet addition to Diana's extensive archive and made for the ideal Flump comparison.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's headwear often takes centre stage. Be it an outing at Ascot or a family engagement, the royal is an avid pioneer of an artistic headpiece. We thought this piece was out of this world, especially with its flying saucer silhouette.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice charmed in a caramel-coloured coat during a festive outing with her family last year. There's no denying that the mother-of-one looked fudge-tastic in the wool outerwear garment which we'd love to see in our own winter wardrobes.

Princess Anne

Although we don't know if Princess Anne is a fan of the humble cola bottle, she made a case for a cola-inspired colour scheme with this autumnal look.

