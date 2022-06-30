Top 10 throwback royal fashion moments at Wimbledon: Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing epitomizes quintessential British culture quite like Wimbledon – especially when the royals are in attendance. The highly-anticipated summer sporting event is often frequented by members of the royal family, who always put on head-turning displays for the occasion.

From The Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana, The Duchess of Sussex to the Queen, we’ve rounded up our favourite throwback royal style moments at Wimbledon. Keep scrolling to take a look…

The Queen

The Queen attended Wimbledon in 1997 looking pretty in pink. The monarch presented the trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the Women's Singles competition, wearing a Chanel-esque tweed pink coat and a baby pink hat.

The monarch made another colourful appearance at the tennis event in 2010 as she watched Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen battle it out for the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship. She looked radiant in a bright turquoise ensemble featuring feminine cream trim detailing and a matching hat.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Men's Singles Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2018 wearing a stand-out canary yellow dress displaying short sleeves, a figure-hugging fit and a rounded neckline.

The following year, the duchess stepped out in a retro white midi dress. Exuding fifties flair, the number showcased button-down detailing, short sleeves, a belted waistline and a vintage silhouette.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked beautiful in a lilac shirt as she and a young Prince William applauded in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon, as Steffi Graf won the Women's Singles Championship in 1991. Boasting a sweet ditsy print which she accentuated with a thick white belt, the shirt made for an eye-catching nineties look.

During the Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 1995, Princess Diana sported a sleek skirt suit featuring a tailored fit, a pale sunshine yellow hue and large button-down detailing.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle opted for classic elegance in a masculine striped blue and white shirt as she was spotted at the event in 2018 alongside Duchess Kate. Meghan looked composed in the vertically striped shirt, which she paired with some cream linen trousers to craft a sophisticated ensembled.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne channeled My Fair Lady elegance in a checked dress and hat featuring spotted ribbon detailing at Wimbledon in 1969. The royal congratulated player Ann Jones as she received her trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final.

Duchess Camilla

In 2015, The Duchess of Cornwall donned a cream dress with long sleeves, a V-neckline and a gentle froth of frills that caught the eye of spectators. Prince Charles’ wife completed her look with a large pearl necklace and a bamboo clasp handbag.

Princess Beatrice

A pregnant Princess Beatrice made her mark in polka dots at the occasion in 2021. Snapped alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked dapper in a navy suit, the glowing princess foreshadowed the hottest trend of this summer with her spotted monochrome frock.

