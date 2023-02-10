Princess Kate is a is a festival babe in never-before-seen outfit Prince William's wife-to-be was a style icon even before royal life

The Princess of Wales' style has been analyzed to no end. The royal's fashion sense is synonymous with composure, yet there has always been a certain je ne sais quoi that made it difficult to define. This was certainly the case before Kate entered royal life and married Prince William, as we discovered when we came across a chic throwback photo of the St. Andrew's graduate from the early noughties.

Back in 2007, Princess Kate was spotted during the final day of the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire. For the outdoor occasion, Prince William's then-girlfriend donned her chicest glad rags, crafting an outfit that looked as if it had been plucked from the costume department of Emily in Paris.

The crème de la crème of Kate's attire materialized in the form of a simple chocolate brown that held her glossy locks in place. She wrapped up with a turquoise tweed blazer and a vintage-style green-orange paisley scarf which was coiled around her radiant outerwear.

The Princess of Wales looked ever so chic in a brown beret

A pair of boho silver chandelier earrings peaked out from under her long tresses and showcased delicate web-like designs.

She completed her look with a flippy skirt and heeled boots

The royal hooked a brown leather bag over her shoulder for all her festival essentials. The accessory was a classic noughties piece and added a Y2K spin on Kate's traditional aesthetic.

Prince William's then-girlfriend charmed in a turquoise colour palette

The mother-of-three may exude tranquility, but there was a time she would regularly let her hair down. Before entering royal life, Prince William's wife liked to live it up in London's most exclusive haunts, and never failed to assemble her finest fits for each occasion.

During another moment in 2007, the royal-to-be was spotted out and about looking striking in a printed mini dress. Featuring dramatic balloon sleeves, a cinched waistline, a scoop neck, a knee-skimming silhouette and a blue-green geometric print, the number made for an eye-catching partywear piece.

