Princess Kate surprises in youthful trainers and Zara blazer that's in store now

On Wednesday, the beautiful Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby, alongside Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

Looking as stunning as ever, the royal, who was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history, wore a crisp white blazer from Zara, a white top, navy blue trousers and a pair of chunky white trainers by Veja. Casual, yet smart. Full marks!

We loved the wife of Prince William's hair, which was styled in an immaculate, blow-dried look. Her makeup was as flawless as ever and she sported minimal jewellery.

Kate looked stunning in her sporty outfit

Kate has always been super chic, even in her early years, especially in her party days before she was engaged to Prince William.

Kate embraced Captain Preet Chandi MBE

This school visit in her hometown kicks off Captain Chandi’s UK-wide tour of schools during which she will share her story and her inspirational message with the next generation.

During the visit, Captain Chandi will make a speech to students about her expedition and was joined by Kate, 41, in presenting an award to Simrat Soggi, one of the winners of Preet’s national school logo competition.

Kate's blazer:

Textured double-breasted blazer, £69.99, Zara

Kate has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience. She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President.

Kate's trainers

Veja Esplar Leather - White Platine, £120, The Sports Edit

It's a busy week for the royal mother-of-three. To mark the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, which began on Monday, Kate, who is Patron of Place2Be, previously met with primary school children in east London to discuss the importance of supporting children’s mental health, and connecting with others. Place2Be is the leading children’s mental health charity behind the week. She shared her visit in a new picture online, rocking one of her signature styles; a JoosTricot Breton striped top, with a pair of navy trousers, and her favourite gold earrings from Spells of Love.

