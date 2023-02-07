Princess Kate was the ultimate party girl in jazzy mini dress and knee-high boots The Princess of Wales loved a night out before royal wife life

The Princess of Wales may exude cool composure, but there was a time she would regularly let her hair down. Before entering royal life, Prince William's wife liked to live it up in London's most exclusive haunts, and never failed to assemble her finest glad rags for each occasion.

Back in 2007, the royal-to-be was spotted out and about looking striking in a printed mini dress. Featuring dramatic balloon sleeves, a cinched waistline, a scoop neck, a knee-skimming silhouette and a blue-green geometric print, the number made for an eye-catching partywear piece.

Kate hooked a white leather over her shoulder for all her evening essentials and wore her silky hair down loose with an off-centre parting. She opted for a natural yet dusky makeup blend, consisting of a rosy complexion, a flutter of mascara and a subtle charcoal smoky eye.

A pair of large, metallic chandelier earrings glinted from under her chocolate locks as she left the venue.

She was joined by a friend who also opted for dazzling prints, sporting a sheer leopard print blouse and dark skinny jeans. They stepped out together, with Kate showing off her elegant pair of knee-high boots in the process.

This wasn't the only time Princess Kate rocked a funky dress for an after-dark soiree. Back in 2008, the St. Andrew's University graduate enjoyed an evening out in London and made quite the impression with her bold attire. Sporting a colourful dress featuring a low scoop neck, a belted waistline, and a black trim that encompassed a funky, artistic design boasting yellow, orange, and sky blue tones, the princess rocked the quirky number which made for a unique outfit choice.

Kate polished off her psychedelic aesthetic by clasping a patent black handbag and stepping out into the night in a pair of black heels.

Kate's unexpected look perfectly tapped into the playful zeitgeist of the 2000s. The noughties were a colourful melting pot of divisive trends. Experimental, deconstructed silhouettes and textures culminated in what we have come to know and love as Y2K - a style popularised by the likes of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Paris Hilton.

