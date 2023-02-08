Princess Kate's most shocking fashion mishaps she handled like a queen Even the Princess of Wales suffers from Marylin Monroe moments...

The Princess of Wales has long held the crown as the most influential royal lady when it comes to style. Her sartorial grace, vintage fashion moments and breathtaking red carpet appearances with Prince William never fail to enchant royal fans.

Despite her style prowess, Princess Kate is not exempt from the occasional fashion mishap. From flying skirts to upside-down accessories, it would be tricky not to experience a fashion faux pas when the world is doting on your every outfit. Luckily, the mother-of-three is well-versed in the upkeep of her royal appearance, take a look at her royal style evolution in the clip below...

Scroll on to discover the Princess of Wales' most shocking fashion moments she handled like a total queen.

Princess Kate's most shocking fashion faux pas moments

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice the Princess appeared to be wearing Princess Diana’s South Sea pearl and diamond drop earrings upside down. The royal wore them the 'correct' way up just days before, leaving fans to question whether Kate had made a sartorial slip-up.

At the St. Patrick's Day parade at the Aldershot Barracks way back in 2013, Princess Kate got the heel of her boot stuck in a metal drain. The calm and collected mother-of-three totally pulled it off though, swiftly removing it.

Princess Kate’s influential fashion was certainly unexpected when she appeared to wear this statement Gucci pussy-bow blouse back-to-front in 2019.

On the Net-a-Porter website, the description states: "Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back." Well, Kate, who said you have to stick to the rules?

Taking a leaf out of Marylin Monroe’s book, the Princess of Wales handled this awkward fashion faux pas at Wellington Airport with elegance and grace. Leaving the aircraft armed with baby Prince George, the wind had other ideas for the royal’s red skirt.

While not technically Kate’s fault, the royal was likely left rosy-cheeked when she dressed in an identical Missoni coat as one of the guests at a wedding she attended with Harry and William in Gloucestershire in 2014. It happens!

HELLO! previously spoke to Shika Bodani of Front Row, who revealed a shocking fashion faux pas involving one of the royal's red carpet moments. "Funnily enough, we actually had another client renting [the Roland Mouret] to wear on the red carpet at the Top Gun premiere," says Shika.

"We sent her multiple dresses to choose from and she ended up choosing the Roland Mouret. Can you imagine wearing the same dress at the same time as the Princess of Wales? You'd instantly be considered a fashion icon. I can't even imagine what Kate was thinking!"

We simply can't forget Princess Kate's breathtaking Alexander McQueen wedding dress, though the long-sleeved lace bridal gown wasn't without controversy. According to VOGUE, English bridal designer Christine Kendall sued the house of Alexander McQueen for allegedly ripping off her sketches and design for a similar wedding dress - though they denied all claims.

Rumour has it that Queen Elizabeth II had a particular distaste for wedges, though the Princess of Wales turned a blind eye to that rule, stepping out in the controversial footwear on many an occasion.

