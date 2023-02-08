Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's royal handbag brand's very exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales have an impressive fleet of handbags and we love each and every one of them.

One brand the wife of Prince William and the wife of Prince Harry both adore is Strathberry, and Meghan herself put the brand on the map back in 2017.

For her debut walkabout with then fiancé Harry in Nottingham in December 2017, Meghan gave us an early look at her timeless wardrobe in a navy Mackage coat, black Wolford 'Colorado' turtleneck bodysuit, over the knee Kurt Geiger boots and the luxurious finishing touch, the £545 Strathberry bag.

Strathberry x SJP Collection

The bag immediately sold out, showing the first sign of the 'Meghan effect'.

Princess Kate loves the brand too; andalso has a collection of Strathberry bags. Memoraly, during her royal tour of Scotland, the mother-of-three carried a navy Strathberry clutch, which she wore again in June 2022 for the Trooping the Colour event that marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The bag brand has some major news - it's teamed up with the icon that is Sarah Jessica Parker! The Sex and the City star's new bag collection designed in collaboration with the brand launches on Wednesday and we're obsessed.

Sarah Jessica wearing the City Osette Mini

The gorgeous must-have capsule is fun, funky, and so Carrie, SJP's character in the original show and of course, And Just Like That…..

SJP City Osette Mini, £215, Strathberry

The design is known as the 'City Osette' and is described as a new 'street-style friendly design'. It's available in two sizes, and the colour palette features hues borrowed from SJP’s own collections. We particularly love the pink!

SJP with the large black version of the City Osette

The brand said of the collaboration: "Both wanting to celebrate the uplifting power of great design, this exclusive collaboration was born out of Strathberry and SJP’s mutual passion for skilfully and thoughtfully crafted accessories, that are also truly objects of beauty."

We can't wait to see if Kate and Meghan rock this bag; we bet it's on their wishlist…

