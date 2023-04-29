Duchess Sophie charms in silky blouse and divisive shoes - and fans have comments

On Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the Women's Institute in Bagshot for afternoon tea at Windlesham Golf Club in Surrey. The royal put her styling skills to the test for the occasion, which oversaw one of Duchess Sophie’s most popular looks come to fruition.

Prince Edward’s wife channelled chic simplicity in a rust-toned silk shirt by Vince featuring a sleek collarless design. The lustrous piece was aptly paired with some striking teal trousers by Alberta Ferretti that boasted a crisp, tailored effect.

Duchess Sophie tied the two vibrant garments together by slipping into Penelope Chilver’s ‘Tango Suede Shoes’ in contrasting shades of tan and ultraviolet. The Mary Jane-style pumps caught the attention of royal fashion followers, who shared their positive thoughts regarding Sophie’s outfit online.

“Love the colour combination!,” one wrote, while another said: “Amazing colour combination.” A third added: “These colours work beautifully together,” and a fourth agreed, commenting: “Sophie looks chic and stylish here. Loving the colour combination. Quite bold and daring but it works.”

The royal completed her polished aesthetic by styling her hair back into a sleek updo and showcasing a natural beauty blend, allowing her tonal attire to take centre stage. A pair of chunky silver hoops added a youthful touch to the seasonal look.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie owns a plethroa of sweet spring blouses

It’s been a jam-packed week for the popular royal. On Thursday, the duchess attended a reception at Buckingham Palace as the patron of the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association. She made the most of the event, displaying a brand new look that championed the humble polka dot.

Tapping into one of the most beloved royal prints, the 58-year-old looked to Diane Von Furstenberg for her dotty outfit choice. She slipped into the designer’s ‘Baker Wraparound Dress,’ which featured an auburn-caramel backdrop and a white polka dot print, the brand’s iconic wrap design, long sleeves and a midi silhouette. Duchess Sophie topped off the look by stepping out in some brown croc-effect Jimmy Choo heels that added another element of warmth to her brand new number.

