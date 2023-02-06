6 times Lady Louise Windsor turned heads with her surprising style The royal teen is taking after the Countess of Wessex's unrivalled fashion sense

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Having recently started at St Andrews University, the 19-year-old royal is keeping out of the spotlight and focusing on her studies - though we can't help but notice how her sartorial flair has evolved since she hit her teens.

It's clear to see the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter is following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps. From tailored pieces to fun florals, Lady Louise's elegant style has, at times, poised her as one of the royal family's best-dressed ladies. The trendy teen has even been spotted wearing Countess Sophie's fleet of designer clothes on several occasions.

Lady Louise Windsor looked poised and sophisticated as she stepped out on Christmas Day with her royal family in Sandringham. Donning a stylish ensemble that consisted of a navy hat, dress and coat, it's clear to see that Louise has inherited her mother Countess Sophie's unfailing elegance and regal style.

The modish teen was a royal grunge-girl wearing her favourite 'Valerie' floral dress from Australian-born brand hush. In a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, Lady Louise's sophisticated midi dress is adorned with a feminine floral print in a blend of black and punk pink hues.

Naturally, the royal paired hers with delicate nude mules, though it's modelled on the website with chunky black biker boots.

We love that Lady Louise isn't afraid to rock a colourful ensemble. Back in August last year, the thrifty university student donned her mother's vibrant silk dress from high-end designer Peter Pilotto.

Lady Louise looked demure in a flutter-sleeve ebony dress by Theory, coined the 'Godet V-neck Recycled Polyester Midi Dress,' and pointed heels at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Featuring a slim-fitting waistband, a deep midnight shade, and feminine layers of sheer fabric, the number was a practical choice for the historic event.

A vision in silk, the royal stepped out in a £195 silk cream gown by Ghost for the late Queen's Platinum at the Palace, completing her outfit with a chunky pale pink headband, a metallic cylinder clutchbag and layering necklaces. Divine.

By far our favourite style moment from Lady Louise has to be when she looked fabulous in florals at Trooping the Colour in June. Rocking a Reiss number, the royal's fitted dress featured romantic puff sleeves and a modest thigh split, peppered with a pastel peony print.

Lady Louise teamed her look with a cropped Barbie-pink blazer and a sleek cream hat. Talk about power dressing to perfection.

