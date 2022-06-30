15 fabulous photos of the royals having fun at garden parties Guests usually flock to Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse every summer

The royal garden parties are one of the highlights of the Queen's summer calendar, and while sadly Her Majesty did not attend any of them this year because of her mobility issues, royal watchers and attendees were no doubt thrilled they were back in the diary after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

PHOTOS: Royal teens! 14 best snaps of princes and princesses in their younger years

Over the course of the spring and summer, the monarch usually welcomes over 30,000 guests to her annual garden parties at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows in fuchsia at Buckingham Palace garden party

It's a chance for the Queen and members of her family to mingle and chat with attendees from all walks of life. Guests are free to eat, drink and stroll around the palace gardens while listening to the military bands play music.

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the parties...

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked thrilled to be back in the grounds of Buckingham Palace attending a garden party in 2022. The summer events had been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus outbreak, and for her return to the party circuit, Kate pulled out all the stops wearing one of her favourite bespoke dresses designed by her private dressmaker.

PHOTOS: 15 times royals have had an ace day out at Wimbledon

PHOTOS: 15 fun snaps of the royals enjoying a bike ride

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice enjoyed some time off parenting duties as she stepped out for a garden party in 2022, enjoying mingling and chatting to guests at her grandmother's London home.

The Queen, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and Prince Harry

The Queen was joined by three of her grandchildren for one of the garden parties at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Prince Harry, who was a new dad to baby Archie at the time, made a surprise appearance alongside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duke of Sussex donned a traditional three-piece suit and top hat, while Beatrice looked chic in a floral dress from The Vampire's Wife and Eugenie opted for a nude Sandro frock.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glowing in a lemon yellow Emilia Wickstead dress coat when she was heavily pregnant with her first child, Prince George, in 2013.

READ: Prince William and Kate's shared childhood experience revealed

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie gave us Pretty Woman vibes in her vintage-style brown polka dot dress for a garden party in 2013.

The Queen

The Queen was joined by a whole host of her family members for another garden party in 2013, including the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Charles, Camilla and Meghan Markle

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made one of their first public appearances after their May 2018 wedding at a royal garden party. Meghan looked gorgeous in a blush pink Goat dress and Philip Treacy hat. The garden party was held as part of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday celebrations and Charles, Camilla and Meghan were caught giggling as a bee circled around Harry during his speech, momentarily distracting him.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh made one of his final public appearances at a garden party in 2017 before he stepped back from royal duties that summer. We love how his cravat matched the Queen's powder blue coat.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate

Harry, William and Kate hosted a special garden party in 2017 to honour the children of those who died serving in the armed forces. The trio were in their element as they mingled with their young guests and joined in with the fun and games.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate attended one of the Queen's garden parties in 2019, with one royal fan capturing a sweet moment between the two.The Duke, dressed in a morning suit and top hat, and Kate, who was pretty in a pink Alexander McQueen dress, looked like they were characters in a musical doing a dance routine.

The wonderful shot was taken by party guest Lucy Stafford, who shared the real story behind the photo. Speaking to HELLO!, she revealed: "As they were leaving the party, Kate was spending a lot of time talking to the guests and William had to hurry her along, which is the moment the photo was taken! I feel so fortunate to have attended the party and will definitely never forget it!"

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Cornwall

The Duchess of Cambridge made her debut at a royal garden party in 2012 as she stood chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall. The royal ladies wore similar pleated ensembles, with Kate in a bubblegum pink number from Emilia Wickstead and Camilla in white.

The Queen

We love this amazing shot of the Queen standing out in a emerald green dress as she mingled with guests at a 2006 garden party.

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall made her debut at a royal garden party in 2005, shortly after her marriage to the Prince of Wales. It also marked one of her first major engagements at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked in her element as she chatted to guests at a royal garden party in 1991. Check out her retro red buttoned coat and green hat!

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth

This incredible image was taken in 1947 of the current Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, followed by Queen Mary and Princess Margaret. The then Princess Elizabeth can be spotted behind her grandmother and younger sister, with her husband-to-be, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. The pair married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.