Princess Kate wows in fitted coat dress as she's pictured at the pub with Prince William

The Princess of Wales took part in a fun engagement on Thursday as she and Prince William headed to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho, London to meet staff and hear how they are preparing for the coronation weekend.

For her visit to the historic pub, which was once frequented by writer George Orwell, Kate chose a surprisingly formal outfit – wearing her red Eponine fitted coat dress with a white dress beneath it, and white heels. She added her white Mulberry 'Amberley' bag, too.

The Princess wore her signature brunette hair down and loose in waves and added her usual natural makeup, accessorising with one of her favourite pairs of pearl drop earrings.

Later, the Prince and Princess met members of the public on Frith Street, with both smiling and chatting with royal fans.

There's a busy few days ahead for all members of the royal family, as official celebrations for King Charles' coronation begin on Friday.

The monarch will host a luncheon with working members of the royal family, Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers on Friday, while the evening will see a formal reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas royalty – Kate is expected to appear in a gown and tiara, alongside other working members of the royal family.

Ahead of Saturday's crowning ceremony, the Prince and Princess were recently pictured attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey – as eldest son Prince George prepares to play a major role in the proceedings.

© James Whatling Kate was pictured with her family at Westminster Abbey during a coronation rehearsal

Kate looked elegant in an L.K.Bennett dress as she arrived at the rehearsal, while daughter Princess Charlotte wore one of her signature floral dresses from Rachel Riley.

It is widely expected that those who don't have official roles in the coronation ceremony will wear formal daywear to the event – with the Princess of Wales predicted to wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara or coronet.