Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in gorgeous gingham: Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and more
Subscribe

Royals in gorgeous gingham: Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and more

Gingham is the sweetheart print adored by the royal family across the globe

Royals in gorgeous gingham: Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and more
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle WriterLondon

Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes and the re-emergence of gingham every spring. The twee print in beloved by all, including members of the royal family. Since childhood, royals including the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have sported the sweetheart design, culminating in the cutest looks that accompanied them into adulthood. 

Believed to have originated in either Malaysia or France in the 17th century, the checkered print was adopted and catapulted into the sartorial limelight by the English and the Dutch around 1800. Gingham gained iconic status across the years, partly thanks to the pale blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, Bridget Bardot’s gingham wedding dress and, of course, Princess Diana’s raspberry and cream checked trousers.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation

From Princess Kate to Princess Beatrice and more, discover which royals across the board have championed gorgeous gingham looks…

112

The Princess of Wales' red gingham dress

 The Princess of Wales delighted in cherry red checks back in 2016.

212

The Princess of Wales' monochrome gingham mini

Princess Kate rocked monochrome gingham back during an outing in 2015.

312

The Princess of Wales' gingham coat dress

Princess Kate made a splash in gingham courtesy of her go-to designer Emilia Wickstead.

412

Princess Beatrice's gingham frock

 A young Princess Beatrice had a mini tantrum in 1991 while wearing gingham - but looked cute anyway.

512

Princess Beatrice's gingham shirt

Just like us, Beatrice also had to wear a gingham uniform during her school days.

612

Princess Eugenie's fuchsia gingham dress

 A young (and sleepy) Princess Euegenie was spotted rocking candy pink checks during a royal gathering to celebrate the Queen Mother's 100th birthday.

712

Princess Diana's iconic gingham trousers 

 Princess Diana's iconic gingham trousers have gone down in fashion history - one of her many looks to resonate with royal fashion followers.

812

Princess Diana's Moschino gingham set

Never one to shy away from a statement outfit, Princess Diana nailed this gingham Moschino look back in 1990 

912

Princess Diana's pink gingham look

Princess Diana matched her sweetheart reputation by wearing a pink-and-white checked coatdress with a matching wide-brim hat with a pink bow and white veil in 1989.

1012

 

Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, was a vision in pink donning a fit-and-flare gingham set from Suzannah London, and a fabulous floral fascinator from Jane Taylor millinery for a royal garden party.

1112

Queen Letizia of Spain's divisive gingham skirt

 Queen Letizia sent shockwaves through the media as she stepped out in a holey wild H&M skirt featuring a gingham print and daring cut-out.

1212

Queen Letizia of Spain's gingham coat

Opting for something a touch more traditional, Letizia debuted a super-shoppable gingham coat look that she paired with some skinny black trousers.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more