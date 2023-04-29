Princess Kate made the ultimate fashion faux pas – but totally embraced it

Crocs – the ultimate marmite item. The divisive shoe is forever on a rollercoaster ride of popularity. Since they exploded onto the scene almost twenty years ago, approximately 300 million pairs have been purchased, with a handful of royal family remembers among the buyers. Yet, whether you love or hate them, one thing is for sure – the fact that the Princess of Wales rates them.

In an unearthed series of images from 2007, the royal-to-be was seen sporting a pair of bold red Crocs. Making her feelings towards the controversial shoe choice known, she slid into the bold footwear as she took part in a training session with The Sisterhood Cross Channel rowing team on the River Thames which you can see in the clip below...

Prince William’s then-girlfriend was kitted out in rowing attire and wore her hair tied back into a loose ponytail for her active day out on the water.

The fresh-faced, makeup-free Kate even added a sprinkling of jibbitz to her shoes, firmly advising all Croc-haters to reconsider their opinion.

Kate served up Sporty Spice charm in a lycra tank top and three-quarter-length leggings as she paddled out onto the Thames. She was accompanied by a host of women all donning the same rowing gear.

Surprisingly, Kate is not the only royal with a penchant for a foam clog. Prince George, who sent the world wild for his navy blue Crocs while watching his father Prince William play polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2015, has also joined the cult of squashy footgear.

We all know the young Prince is a style icon, but this outing caused a whopping 809% spike in demand for the shoes, resulting in the style selling out around the world. Who needs the Kate effect, eh? We bet the future King will be wearing his Crocs again this summer, and maybe his younger brother Prince Louis will even don a pair…

