Kate Middleton's surprising accessory choice for King Charles III's coronation revealed

The Princess of Wales has given little away about what she plans to wear to King Charles III's coronation, but according to reports, she is set to go against expectations by wearing an unexpected accessory.

According to The Times, Princess Kate will not wear a tiara to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but may instead wear flowers in her hair, which would reflect "King Charles's belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature".

While royal fans will have to wait until Saturday morning to find out whether Kate will or won't have a tiara moment, the Princess did give a hint about the outfit she has chosen in a chat with This Morning host Alison Hammond, when the pair met during William and Kate's joint outing to Birmingham in April.

Alison disclosed on This Morning that she and Kate had spoken about the coronation, telling viewers: "I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?' Because I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're going to wear blue.'"

Kate reportedly replied: "There is a hint of blue!"

© VICTORIA JONES The Princess of Wales usually only wears tiaras at royal receptions, such as the Diplomatic Corps reception

The comment had royal fans speculating on social media on which outfit we could see the Princess wear for the historic occasion, but Kate could have also been alluding to another accessory.

MORE: Princess Kate exudes elegance in ASOS blouse for secret night at the ballet

At the state banquet and Diplomatic reception last year, the Princess donned a blue sash, which signifies her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II for being in her service.

© Getty Princess Kate first wore a tiara on her wedding day in 2011

Royals typically wear their Orders alongside tiaras at formal evening occasions. While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm details about who will attend the pre-coronation reception on Friday 5 May, that is likely to be the moment when we see the royal ladies wear evening gowns with tiaras and their Orders on display.

READ: Princess Kate made the ultimate fashion faux pas - but totally embraced it

As detailed in the video below, there are lots of rules for the royals to follow about wearing tiaras, including when and where they are worn.

WATCH: Royal rules for wearing tiaras

Kate has worn three tiaras in her 12 years as a royal – the Cartier Halo on her wedding day, the Lotus Flower worn most recently at the Diplomatic reception, and the Lover's Knot, which was famously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.