10 times Duchess Meghan schooled us in flirty dressing

The Duchess of Sussex reigns supreme in the art of flirty dressing

Tirelessly searching for that show-stopping date night look? Keen to paint the town red? Need to spice things up a bit in the fashion department? Cue the Duchess of Sussex, who is here to resolve all your wardrobe woes.

Prince Harry’s wife knows just how to bring her sartorial A-game, especially when a romantic look is on the cards. From blush pink ensembles to off-the-shoulder silhouettes, Duchess Meghan has that je ne sais quoi – and we are taking notes.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

So, if your style is starting to feel a tad stagnant, subdued, or dare we say cheugy, then you’ve come to the right place. Scroll on to feel utterly inspired by Meghan’s flirtiest looks to date…

1 9 Duchess Meghan's red dress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a red round-neck number as she arrived at Nuku'alofa airport in October 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

2 9 Duchess Meghan's cape-sleeve gown The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall making a statement in cherry red.

3 9 Duchess Meghan's pale pink look Duchess Meghan looked pretty in blossom pink as she travelled down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018.

4 9 Duchess Meghan's jumpsuit The royal duo were spotted holding hands in London, where Meghan delighted crowds in a stunning lipstick-red jumpsuit with a draped neckline.

5 9 Duchess Meghan's green flippy dress Former actress Meghan attended 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week rocking the ultimate girl-next-door dress.

6 9 Duchess Meghan's jacquard mini dress Charming in crimson, the then-royal-to-be attended ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in 2016 where she made a case for classic jacquard in a metallic mini dress. The Topshop nostaglia is real.

7 9 Duchess Meghan's white blazer dress During a trip to Courtnay Creative for an event celebrating the city's thriving arts scene in New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex channeled Audrey Hepburn in white. The mother-of-two mesmerized in a sleeveless blazer dress featuring an A-line skirt.

8 9 Duchess Meghan's caped dress Meghan looked serene in a sumptuous cream dress as she attended a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in June 2018. The luxurious piece boasted a statement caped element, one of Meghan's favourite silhouettes.