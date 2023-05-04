10 times Duchess Meghan schooled us in flirty dressing

Tirelessly searching for that show-stopping date night look? Keen to paint the town red? Need to spice things up a bit in the fashion department? Cue the Duchess of Sussex, who is here to resolve all your wardrobe woes.
Prince Harry’s wife knows just how to bring her sartorial A-game, especially when a romantic look is on the cards. From blush pink ensembles to off-the-shoulder silhouettes, Duchess Meghan has that je ne sais quoi – and we are taking notes.
So, if your style is starting to feel a tad stagnant, subdued, or dare we say cheugy, then you’ve come to the right place. Scroll on to feel utterly inspired by Meghan’s flirtiest looks to date…
Duchess Meghan's red dress
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a red round-neck number as she arrived at Nuku'alofa airport in October 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Duchess Meghan's cape-sleeve gown
The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall making a statement in cherry red.
Duchess Meghan's pale pink look
Duchess Meghan looked pretty in blossom pink as she travelled down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018.
Duchess Meghan's jumpsuit
The royal duo were spotted holding hands in London, where Meghan delighted crowds in a stunning lipstick-red jumpsuit with a draped neckline.
Duchess Meghan's green flippy dress
Former actress Meghan attended 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week rocking the ultimate girl-next-door dress.
Duchess Meghan's jacquard mini dress
Charming in crimson, the then-royal-to-be attended ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in 2016 where she made a case for classic jacquard in a metallic mini dress. The Topshop nostaglia is real.
Duchess Meghan's white blazer dress
During a trip to Courtnay Creative for an event celebrating the city's thriving arts scene in New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex channeled Audrey Hepburn in white. The mother-of-two mesmerized in a sleeveless blazer dress featuring an A-line skirt.
Duchess Meghan's caped dress
Meghan looked serene in a sumptuous cream dress as she attended a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in June 2018. The luxurious piece boasted a statement caped element, one of Meghan's favourite silhouettes.
Duchess Meghan's gold party dress
Ultimate golden girl Meghan Markle attended the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015 in New York, turning out a disco-ready look that exudes noughties nostalgia.