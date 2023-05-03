Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-coronation celebrations revealed

The Duke of Sussex will attend his father King Charles's coronation on 6 May

The Duke of Sussex will be flying over from the US for his father King Charles's coronation on Saturday 6 May, which also coincides with his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Archie and his little sister, Princess Lilibet, but Prince Harry is expected to return to his Montecito home shortly after the Westminster Abbey service to celebrate Archie's special day.

This month also holds a whole host of celebrations for the Sussexes, starting with US Mother's Day on 14 May.

Meghan became a mother with the birth of Archie on 6 May 2019, followed by the arrival of Lilibet on 4 June 2021.

Two days later, the Duchess is expected to receive her award from activist and journalist, Gloria Steinem, at Ms. Foundation's Women in Vision gala.

The gala takes place at New York's Ziegfeld Ballroom on 16 May, where the foundation will also celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In a biography on the Ms. Foundation's website, Meghan is described as "a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model".

It adds: "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures".

Meghan will also pick up her Gracie award for her Archetypes podcast on 23 May.

The Gracie Awards are presented by the Alliance of Women in Media Foundation to celebrate programming that was created by women for women. The Duchess was named as the Best Podcast Host for her series, which aimed to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back" over the course of 12 episodes.

Following the news, Meghan said: "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

May also holds a personal celebration for the Sussexes as Harry and Meghan will mark their fifth wedding anniversary on 19 May. The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018, with members of the royal family and high-profile guests in attendance. Check out the unseen photographs from their royal wedding, as shared in their Netflix documentary...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share unseen wedding photos

The groom wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, while the bride looked beautiful in a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. The late Queen also loaned Meghan, Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara.

