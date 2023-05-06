Queen Rania of Jordan is picture perfect in mesh pencil dress for the royal coronation

The Jordanian monarch turned out a delightful look as she graced the historic coronation

A milestone moment in British history, on 6 May 2023, King Charles III was crowned sovereign. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the service, which was additionally broadcast live on television.

A handful of royal family members were in attendance at the highly-anticipated service, which will be followed by a special concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May. His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, made a glamorous appearance at the event, stepping out at Westminster in true style.

Queen Rania was the pinnacle of royal fashion as she was pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey in the most beautiful shade of pale sunshine yellow. Her long-sleeve dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, mesh fabric, a bow-shaped wrap effect across the bodice that formed a cape, a high neckline, and a longline cut. She paired the lemon-toned dress with a coordinating hat boasting a disc-shaped design and gentle swathes of netting.

The beloved royal wore her silky mane down loose and opted for a glamourous makeup look, which consisted of a honied complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip.

She was joined by King Abdullah II of Jordan who looked smart in a navy suit, a white shirt and a crimson tie.

Queen Rania’s divine attire follows another must-see outfit that she debuted last month. The 52-year-old attended an exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo called the '70th Anniversary Exhibition: Secrets of Important Cultural Properties' wearing a pantsuit.

Part of her royal tour, the cultural trip made for an ideal dress-up opportunity, which Queen Rania took full advantage of. The ever-radiant royal looked divine in a black pantsuit from Alexandre Vaultier's Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection. Featuring a sculptural fit, a waist-cinching silhouette, classic tailoring, short sleeves and classic button-detailing, the magnificent set looked mesmerising when paired with some cherry red Gianvito Pumps in a pristine satin.

Dior's 'Caro Bag' boasting tulle a black calfskin design coupled with multicoloured pearl detailing added the perfect amount of designer dazzle to her graceful look.

